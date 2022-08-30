Benefits of Malaysian education discussed at Lingva Training Center

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

An excellent education, dual-diploma programs with western universities, well-provided safety, affordable tuition fees, and living costs are major privileges of education in Malaysia.

The remarks were made during a “Study in Malaysia” seminar organized by Lingva Training Center in collaboration with Winning Magnitude Malaysia on August 27 in Baku.

The event was attended by Malaysia’s Taylor’s University and Segi University representatives, Ms. Tah Huey and Ms. Khor Hui.

“Lingva Training Center has more than 18 years of experience in international exam preparation. Throughout these years many students obtained excellent SAT, IELTS, TOEFL, and general English skills to study in the USA, Europe, and Turkiye. Now we’re committed to exploring a new destination – Malaysia,” said Fidan Bagirova in her opening remarks.

Further, one of the first alumni of the International Islamic University of Malaysia, Head of SMB's Access to Finance Division Anar Yusufzada noted that Malaysia is a fascinating country where cultures of many nations come together. He added that besides excellent education, scholarship opportunities, safe environment, education in Malaysia helps you to expand your network and have friends from all over the world.

Speaking about opportunities provided by Malaysian universities, Winning Magnitude’s Mr. Kabilan stressed that with dual-diploma programs you get European, American, or Australian quality of education, but pay much less, adding that the living costs for students may vary from 250$ to 400$.

He also shared some valuable information about the visa process, tuition fees, work opportunities, and permissions, as well as shed some light on overall student life in Malaysia.

"There are students from around 100 countries of the world studying in Malaysia. As such, it is actually the 11th preferred study destination by foreign students," he added.

Ms. Tah Huey, who presented Taylor’s University, talked about the university’s academic programs, college, and foundation programs.

“Taylor’s University has partnerships with the University of The West of England and UniversiteToulousse in France. We have a 2+1 or 1+2 education system, where you can study for 1 or 2 years in Malaysia and then continue at universities in the US, UK, or Europe. Taylor’s has partnerships with 200 universities worldwide. The university ranks 332 in the International QS Ranking system”- Ms. Tah stressed.

Further, several video footage on university and campus life and different academic programs at Segi University was presented by Ms. Khor.

“Segi University is one of the oldest private universities in Malaysia. It has 5 strategically located campuses throughout the country and 25,000 students on an annual base. We have 120,000 alumni worldwide. For the years 2022-2024, Segi was one of 19 universities that gained 5+ starts. Some 30 percent of all our students come from 94 countries and we want to have more students from Azerbaijan,”- she stated.

Talking about admission terms, she emphasized that applicants should have a minimum of a 5.0 IELTS score and usually take foundation years since the British Education System of 12 years is applied in Malaysia. However, she specified that the regular bachelor's programs last 3 years, which makes the total education duration term 4 years. Some specialties such as Medicine or Engineering may last for 5 or 4 years.