Looking forward to returning to native land - former IDP from Azerbaijan's Zabukh

By Trend

A former internally displaced person (IDP) from Zabukh village of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district Mahar Guliyev said all his family members met the news of the transition of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages under the control of the Azerbaijani army with a feeling of great joy, Trend reports citing Guliyev.

"Our 30-year separation from the native land has come to an end. I thank the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and valiant Azerbaijani army,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the day when I return to my native land, for which I have yearned for all these 30 years,” added the former IDP.

Units of the Azerbaijani army restored full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages on August 26.

Currently, activities are underway in these territories to deploy units of the Azerbaijani army in new locations, and to carry out the necessary engineering work.