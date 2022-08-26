TABIB: Voluntary vaccination with fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine possible in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Voluntary vaccination with the fourth dose of the vaccine is possible in Azerbaijan, the head of the working group under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Vasif Aliyev, said, Azernews reports per Trend.

“Over recent days, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan, leading to various rumors among the population. Among these rumors is that by the fall the number of infections will increase even more, and vaccination with the fourth dose will become mandatory,” he added.

He underlined that currently, if six months have passed since the last vaccination, then a re-vaccination is possible.

“With an increase in the number of patients in severe condition, some restrictions may be imposed. Naturally, among these restrictions may be mandatory re-vaccination. But today I do not consider the speculations about mandatory vaccination with the fourth dose realistic,” he opined.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended injecting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan for people over the age of five with moderate to severe immunodeficiency.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2021, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination. The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens, who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.