MoD: Engineering support measures underway in liberated lands

Engineering support tasks are underway in a number of strategic heights recently cleared by the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, Azernews report, citing the Defense Ministry.

As a result of the engineering units’ collaboration with other government agencies, over 62 kilometers of new supply routes were constructed to guarantee the functioning of units in rocky areas with challenging terrain.

The engineering assistance measures are being professionally carried out in the liberated lands, as well as in strategically important heights, the ministry stressed.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani army conducted Operation Revenge in response to the provocations of the illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. As a result, several strategic heights, including Saribaba were taken under control by the Azerbaijani military units.



