Over 15.6 kg of drugs seized on Iranian border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service along with the State Customs Committee prevented the smuggling of over 15.6 kg of drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

On August 23, at 2310 hours, the employees of the Astara border control department and the southern territory general customs department inspected a truck (license plate number 38-D-43910) driven by an Iranian citizen Babaei Kousalari Sadegh Samad (41), while attempting to cross the checkpoint from Iran to Azerbaijan.

As a result of the joint inspection, over 15.6 kg of drug-like substances (4,085 grams of methamphetamine, 7,800 grams of heroin, 2,129 grams of opium, 1,050 grams of marijuana), as well as 920 packs of cigarettes, hidden in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, were seized.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

The State Border Service effectively maintains border security measures in order to ensure the safety of the state border and combat drug smuggling.