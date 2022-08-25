Azerbaijan reveals number of arson facts

By Trend

A total of six facts of arson have been revealed in Azerbaijan, the Head of the Department for Organizing Work of the State Fire Supervision, Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service of the State Fire Service of Azerbaijan Jamil Khudiyev told Trend.

According to Khudiyev, during the investigation conducted since early 2022, facts of arson have been revealed at six addresses.

"These were homestead territories, open plots, suburban settlements and crop areas. On the basis of a special instruction from the leadership of the service, employees are investigating the causes of all fires which have occurred, regardless of their scale, and identifying the responsible persons," he said.

Besides, he urged citizens to carefully observe fire safety rules.

"Violation of fire safety requirements entails administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code," added Khudiyev.