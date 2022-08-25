Construction of Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut road in Karabakh in full swing

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway in Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur regions is in full swing, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The 39.7-km highway begins in a section of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor in Jabrayil's Shukurbayli village and leads to Hadrut settlement.

The roadway is being built according to technical Grade I standards, with four traffic lanes and a 14-meter-long road segment.

The construction of a 21.5-meter-wide roadbed and road base according to technical Grade I has been completed in the 30-km section of the road, and asphalt-concrete paving activities have been completed in the 20-km section.

The standard width has been defined and the roadbed has been created in the remaining nearly 9 km section of the road, and rocks along the 700-meter segment were cut. In addition, the building of a new roadbed is being carried out using the technology of blasting the mountains in order to get the project width of the road traveling through the mountains with challenging terrain.

The construction of 37 circular pipes, nine rectangular water crossings, seven underpasses, and reserve crossings intended to ensure the transfer of water, as well as to reduce the negative impact of the road on the environment, including fauna, has been completed.

The construction of six automobile bridges on the 2nd, 19th, 20th, 27th, 31st, and 39th km sections of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway is also being carried out under the project. The construction of the bridges on the 2nd, 19th, 20th, and 39th km, as well as the construction of concrete barriers on the 8 km section of the road, has already been completed.

The construction of the highway, which is being carried out by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads under the Construction Norms and Rules, is planned to be completed in 2023.

Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway passes through Khojavand, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil districts, which were liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. The highway covers about 20 settlements in the regions, including Hadrut settlement and Jabrayil city.



