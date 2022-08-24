Azerbaijan supports students pursuing IT careers - ministerial advisor

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Science and Education Ministry supports students pursuing IT careers, Azernews reports, citing Elnur Nasibov, Advisor to the Education Minister.

Nasibov made the remarks during an event dedicated to awarding applicants with high scores.

According to him, all bachelor's degree positions in Azerbaijani universities are completely full.

"The ministry is confident that this trend will continue to grow in the future. More Azerbaijani school graduates give preference to studying IT professions. Students in this field of specialty are supported not only by the state but by IT companies and agencies under the ministries," Nasibov stated.

He emphasized that the foundation under the Science and Education Ministry intends to assist students.