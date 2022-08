By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry has installed camera traps in liberated lands to monitor wild animals, Azernews reports.

This was mentioned by Firudin Aliyev, Biodiversity Protection Service head, in the Expert Hour program on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

According to him, the images taken by the camera traps would be shown to the public in a few days.