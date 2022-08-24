Azerbaijan extends special quarantine mode

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has extended the special quarantine mode, Azernews reports.

Under the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and its possible consequences, the special quarantine mode in Azerbaijan has been extended until 0600 hours (GMT +4) on November 1, 2022.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, Azerbaijan implemented a special quarantine mode and a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary and is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens, who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.