Construction of Baku Metro ground station wraps up

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of an energy depot and a ground station of the Baku Metro, called Khojasan, has been completed, Spokesperson for the Baku Metro CJSC Baxtiyar Mammadov said.

Noting that the installation, production, and finishing work is currently underway at the station and at the depot, Mammaov added that the passenger station and the energy depot will be commissioned by the end of this year.

In another statement, the chief of the department on work with Baku Metro CJCS, Faig Akhmadov, stressed that another 20 metro cars (4 trains), purchased by the Baku Metro from the Metrovagonmash Russian transport machine building company, will be delivered to the city.

The company has already started the production of cars in accordance with the contract.

"The delegation of the Baku Metro will go to Russia to inspect the manufactured carriages this September. All 20 carriages will be delivered to Baku by the end of the year," Akhmadov added.