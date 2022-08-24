State border service seizes over 4.5 kg of drugs on border with Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijan State Border Service has seized over 4.5 kg of drugs on the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

On August 22, at 2000 hours, the border guards noticed an unknown individual violating the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the border outpost located near the Fuzuli District’s Gazaxlar village.

The border violater dropped the bundle in his hand and run back towards Iran, taking advantage of the darkness and complexity of the terrain, disobeying the border guards’ "Stop" command and warning shot.

As a result of the border search and operational measures carried out in the area, a package of around 4,570 grams of drug-like substance (marijuana) was found and taken.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

The State Border Service effectively maintains border security measures in order to ensure the safety of the state border and combat drug smuggling.

The Horadiz border detachment operates in the liberated Fuzuli District of Azerbaijan on the border with Iran. After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.