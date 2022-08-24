Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency holds training for field deminers

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has conducted training for field deminers, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The Training and Methodological Support Department specialists trained 12 ANAMA employees in line with the International Mine Action Standards (IMAS) EOD-1 (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) training.

During the three-week training, the employees were trained in dealing with mines and unexploded ordnance, including risk assessment, transportation, familiarization with explosives, techniques of neutralization by using electrical and non-electrical means and report writing.

The two-week classes covering theoretical training were organized at the Goygol Regional Center of the agency, and practical classes with the application of advanced practices and methods were organized at the Horadiz Regional Center.

According to the set evaluation criteria, the employees successfully completed the training and received a certificate in Disposal of Explosive Ordnance.

As the next step, the employees will be assigned to the explosion teams to carry out decontamination of mines and unexploded ordnance discovered during demining activities.

The regular involvement of ANAMA's field employees in professional development training plays an important role in strengthening their skills, as well as in increasing the scale of the cleaning operations in Karabakh.