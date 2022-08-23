Azerbaijan involves helicopters to extinguish wildfires in Shaki region

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has involved two helicopters to extinguish wildfires in Shaki District, Azernews reports per the Emergencies Ministry.

In order to accelerate the extinguishing operations and prevent it from spreading to a wider area, the Emergencies Ministry’s civil defense personnel, the relevant forces of the north-western regional center, and two aviation detachment helicopters were involved in battling the wildfires.

Firefighting activities are now ongoing, and more information will be provided, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the forests of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District, the ministry said in a separate report.

A call to the 112 hotline was received regarding a fire in a hilly and forested region with challenging topography near Jinli village in Agdam District, the ministry said.

The State Fire Service and the Karabakh Regional Center swiftly responded to the incident.

The fire was swiftly doused, and its spread over a large area was averted, thanks to the operational precautions put in place.

The fire destroyed around 40 hectares of shrubs, dry grass, and 20 hectares of forest land. The thick wooded region is protected from fire, the ministry added.