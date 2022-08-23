Azerbaijani mine action agency defuses over 500 mines, munitions on Aug 15-20

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 504 mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories from 15 to 20 August, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 239 anti-personnel, 140 anti-tank mines, and 125 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 562-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

On August 20-21, two Azerbaijani servicemen were blown up by landmines in the liberated Lachin, Azernews reports, citing the Gubadli military prosecutor's office.

Servicemen Vugar Suleymanov and Heydar Gulmaliyev received injuries of various degrees on August 21-22 respectively as a result of the mine blasts.

Despite the fact that about 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.