Azerbaijani naval team wins football competition as part of Sea Cup int'l contest

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani naval team has won a football competition as part of the Sea Cup international contest in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Iranian seamen defeated the Russian team in the opening round of the competition. The following match was between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh teams, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani seamen.

The Kazakh team defeated the Russians and came third. The final match was played between the Azerbaijani and Iranian warship crews. The Azerbaijani naval team won the tight final match and ascended to the pedestal's top rung.

According to the results of the football competition, the Azerbaijani military seamen won first place, followed by the Iranian and Kazakh teams in second and third place respectively.

Finally, the winners received cups, medals, and honorary certificates.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have participated in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, the team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.