Measures continue to extinguish wildfires in Azerbaijani regions

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Operational and urgent measures to extinguish wildfires in the northern and north-western regions of Azerbaijan are underway, Azernews reports per the Emergencies Ministry.

Most fire extinguishing operations are being carried out in difficult mountainous terrains, which is unfavorable for the movement of equipment and personnel.

Over 1,140 people from relevant state structures and 120 pieces of equipment for various purposes are involved in extinguishing the fires in Shabran, Gabala, Guba, Siyazan, and Khachmaz districts.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and north-western regional centers of the Emergencies Ministry, the Civil Defense Troops, and the Special Risk Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft 'BE 200 ÇS' and 2 helicopters. In addition, more than 400 personnel and over 40 pieces of equipment from the Forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and local executive authorities were involved in the operations. Employees of the Interior Ministry and Azersu JSC also take an active part in the operations.

Currently, work is underway to cool down the territories where the fire broke out. Despite the hot and windy weather, firefighters are battling to bring the fire under control.



