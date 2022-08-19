Azerbaijan marks fabled singer’s 80th anniversary with monument & popular outdoor concert

By Azernews

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali, Laman Ismayilova

August of 2022 will go down in Azerbaijan’s history as one of the brightest and most memorable months as to the number of momentous events that have already occurred or are in the pipeline to reshape the overall bigger picture in the South Caucasus and in the wider region in years to come.

August 17 saw the celebration of the 80th birthday anniversary of Azerbaijani glorious singer Muslim Magomayev, whose sophisticated baritone voice still charms music lovers worldwide.

On this day, Baku’s Seaside National Park hailed a newly-erected statue to the world-renowned singer, Muslum Magomayev, with President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in presence.

“Today is the 80th anniversary of the birth of Muslim Magomayev, the prominent son of the Azerbaijani people. Today, a statue of Muslim Magomayev is being unveiled in one of the most beautiful places in Baku. We are gathered for this ceremony. Those who knew Muslim and still love him will be unveiling this beautiful statue together,” the Azerbaijani leader told the opening ceremony.

The people of Azerbaijan are rightfully proud of Muslim Magomayev because he was both a great singer and a great composer. He was unmatched on the Soviet stage. In fact, the songs performed by Muslim Magomayev make us all emotional even today, the president said, adding that ‘all of us have our own memories of Muslim, including myself. I have known Muslim and Tamara since I was a teenager. They were very dear guests of our house. I have many wonderful memories. Of course, every year in August, we welcomed Muslim and Tamara to our home and celebrated Muslim's birthday at our place”.

In his remarks on Muslim Magomayev’s grand personality, the Azerbaijani president said “it would be enough to mention only two facts that confirm that he was an outstanding performer. Even before he was 30 years old, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and at the age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the Soviet Union. This is a rare occurrence for a pop singer. In general, Muslim's voice was a gift from God, and his unique style of performance was a phenomenon. No one has risen to his level back then or today”.

The singer’s attachment to his native land is also reflected in his music. The songs he composed about Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire, and the Caspian Sea are both magnificent and filled with the love of the Motherland. Those songs live on and will live forever.

The first half of August showcased the willpower, prowess, and determination of the Azerbaijani athletes in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, where they outperformed their competitors in most athletic disciplines.

In early August 2022, Azerbaijan conducted the first major military operation after the second Karabakh war inside Karabakh in retaliation for the killing by separatists of a serviceman, and to send a strong signal to the remnants of the Armenian separatists under the control of the Russian peacekeepers that the armed forces of the country can catch them wherever they are and that official Baku’s temper is wearing thin.

On a par with the significant changes in Karabakh and the new road soon to become operational between Khankandi and Armenia for ethnic Armenians to use it bypassing Lachin city, official Baku has demanded the separatists vacate the strategic city as well as Zabukh and Sus villages with no less strategic importance on the border with Armenia.

Soon after resounding Operation Revenge, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev urged the Armenian separatists to abandon Karabakh, warning them against fresh provocations, pledging a harsher response to make them regret if they resort to new ones.

“Enough is enough. We have achieved what we wanted. We want the Armenian armed forces to leave Karabakh once and for all. This is Armenia's commitment. This was stipulated in the act of capitulation Armenia signed on November 10, 2020. We are achieving it and will continue to achieve it,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

With another blitzkrieg in Karabakh added to his political and military wins of the nation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva flew to Turkiye’s Konya to encourage national athletes to new heights at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

“This time you will represent Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. I am sure you will represent our country with dignity because our athletes have already confirmed their strength in all international competitions. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a strong sports nation in the world, and our victories in the Olympic Games and the world and European championships have already become commonplace. Azerbaijani fans have got somewhat accustomed to that. I am sure our athletes will also show good results this time. We already have our first gold medal. I want to congratulate the team on this occasion,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

Aliyev emphasized that for the first time the Azerbaijani athletes would be representing a victorious nation at the Islamic Solidarity Games, which is a source of tremendous pride for the whole country. The victory achieved on the battlefields will be reflected in sports competitions, he underlined.

Azerbaijan is a prosperous sports nation. In general, sports play a significant role in educating adults and youngsters in the spirit of patriotism and the country's effective sports strategy allows for significant success in this sector.

Azerbaijani sportsmen have shown off their immeasurable strength and willpower at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye.

Winning all classes of medals at one of the largest sporting events was not so easy. Under such a tense struggle, even small nuances could be the deciding factor. Despite all challenges, Azerbaijani athletes demonstrated incredible courage to overcome everything on their way to victory. Some 281 Azerbaijani sportsmen pushed to go past their limits to raise the country's flag in the international arena.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova, Rafig Huseynov, Eldaniz Azizli, Hasrat Jafarov, Jala Aliyeva, taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova, judoka Balabay Aghayev, national fencing team, gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Nikita Simonov, Zohra Aghamirova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva of the national rhythmic team and other sportsmen enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Azerbaijan ranked fourth among 56 participants with 99 medals including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze. Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan entered the top five.

Countless sporting records and achievements would not have been possible without the state’s attention to the development of sports in the country. The state has created all necessary conditions for athletes. More sports facilities are being constructed across the country. Many international sports federations choose Azerbaijan as a venue for holding large-scale competitions.