Fire train arrives in Khachmaz to put out wildfires

A fire train arrived in Khachmaz to help put out the wildfires in Azerbaijan's northern and north-western regions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has said.

Fire extinguishing operations are carried out in areas with difficult mountainous terrain and areas near settlements. Hot and windy weather prevents these operations.

According to the ministry, fires are being extinguished in Gabala, Shabran, and Khacmaz districts.

Currently, employees and special equipment of the State Fire Protection Service, the northern and north-western regional centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Civil Defense Troops and Special Risks Rescue Service, amphibious aircraft 'BE 200 ÇS' and 2 helicopters of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as employees of the forestry center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azarsu JSC, local executive authorities and local residents, are involved in putting out the fires.

Firefighters are battling to bring the fire under control.