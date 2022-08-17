Anti-corruption body files criminal case against officials of Trade Unions

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Department to Fight Corruption under the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office has filed a criminal case against trade union officials, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The criminal case has been initiated against Nadir Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani Trade Unions' Association of Sports Organizations, and Alik Hasanov, director of the Yasamal Sports and Health Club, for misappropriating funds belonging to entrepreneurs under the guise of selling the area of the club's former Mahsul stadium.

It was established that Nadir Aliyev, in cooperation with Alik Hasanov, told individual entrepreneurs that they could sell the stadium area (Baku, Yasamal district, Hasan bay Zardabi avenue 69D, located on a 1.26 hectare) for 5.5 million manats ($3.2 million), supposedly for the construction of a high-rise building on the venue.

Furthermore, reasonable suspicions have been established that they fraudulently seized 900,000 manats ($530,000) from businessmen under the pretext of delivering money as a bribe to the confederation's top officials.

During the inquiry, Alik Hasanov also revealed that he used the same deceptive tactics to convince another entrepreneur that he could sell the stadium’s area to him for 8 million manats.

As a result, reasonable suspicions were raised concerning the repeated confiscation of the entrepreneur's fund in the amount of 360,000 manats ($211,000) under the pretext of bribing relevant officials and conducting relevant documentation.

Nadir Aliyev and Alik Hasanov were charged with articles 178.4 (fraud with an especially large amount of damage), 32.4, 312.1 (incitement to bribery), and 32.4, 312.2 (repeated incitement to bribery) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code based on preliminary evidence gathered in connection with the aforementioned cases, and a pre-trial detention measure was chosen for them by the court decision.

Currently, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway.