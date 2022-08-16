Azerbaijan assigns new one-time payments for disabled vets of First Karabakh War

By Trend

The implementation of the program of provision of one-time payments to persons disabled due to injuries during military service in Azerbaijan before August 2, 1997 is continued by order of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to the ministry, over the past week, the payments have been transferred to bank accounts of another 1,300 veterans disabled in the first Karabakh war.

Thus, the one-time payments have been assigned to more than 12,300 disabled veterans of the First Karabakh War.

The citizens, who have not been assigned a one-time payment due to the lack of information in electronic systems and relevant archives about injuries that they received during military service before August 2, 1997, as well as their heirs in the event of the death of a person entitled to receive a lump sum payment, must submit the relevant documents to receive such payment in the manner indicated by the link: https://sosial.gov.az/post_57634.