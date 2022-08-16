Azerbaijan sets up 19 new military units in liberated lands over past year

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Deputy Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) Lt-Gen Abbas Khalilov has said that Azerbaijan had established 19 new military units in the liberated lands over the past year, Azernews reports.

Khalilov made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Border Guard on August 16.

According to the deputy chief, in order to organize the proper protection of the state border, the country launched 110 border combat points, as well as restored 14 border outposts on the state border with Iran (liberated from the Armenian occupation).

Khalilov underlined that three checkpoints, including Fuzuli International Airport, had already started operating in the liberated areas. Moreover, checkpoints were established at Eyvazli and Gazanchi, and border control was organized at the Fuzuli International Airport.

“There is movement at our checkpoint in the direction of Eyvazli. The Armenian side is taking certain actions, using alternative roads. But they cannot force everyone to use alternative roads," he added.

Khalilov emphasized that terrorist operations by Armenia had been successfully thwarted on multiple occasions, and appropriate measures have been taken by the Azerbaijani military forces.

The border agency official stressed that violations of the ceasefire regime are constantly registered on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and that the State Border Service is ready to fulfill every assigned task at a high level.

The efficiency of reforms undertaken systematically in all sections of the State Border Service was first and foremost reflected in the service indicators.

As a result of steps implemented to detect intelligence-disruptive activities against Azerbaijan, an Azerbaijani citizen was detained and six individuals were identified as suspects.

Furthermore, six individuals were held as part of the fight against terrorism. 14 organized criminal organizations engaged in illegal migration, smuggling, and drug smuggling had been neutralized.

Over the past year, the Azerbaijani border guards detained 448 border and 861 border regime violators. 2,594 persons, who were wanted by the law-enforcement agencies, five people attempting to cross the state border with forged documents, as well as 289 people in possession of other people's documents were detained.

According to him, smuggling in contraband with a total value of over 76.4 million ($44.7 million), including 95,151 psychotropic drugs and over a ton of drugs was prevented from entering the country.

In 8 cases, 12 people were rescued from drowning in the sea, two people were injured in two cases and five border violators were neutralized in five cases as a result of the use of weapons by the border guards.

Azerbaijan is one of the nations located on the route of international drug trafficking. The majority of drug smuggling attempts have been detected near the state border with Iran.

The service constantly informs the public about the use of guns against border guards by those involved in illegal drug trafficking. The general stated that during the occupation, the Azerbaijani lands were actively exploited to carry drugs across the state border in the direction of Jabrayil District.

“However, after liberating our territories from occupation, we have done great things in this direction. However, despite this, some forces intend to use it again. Currently, state border protection is organized at the highest level in those areas. Today, our border guards protect our homeland. They are ready to resolutely respond to any violations," Khalilov added.

He said that border checkpoints operate in line with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. So, the departure of foreigners into their countries is not restricted. There are no restrictions on the activity related to cargo transportation. However, foreigners should use the airway when they come to Azerbaijan.

"Our citizens should also use the airway when they leave the territory of the country. The government's decision until September 1 is also applied at the exit point with Turkey," he underlined.

In remarks about a separate topic, that is, the demining of the liberated lands, he said that some 1,452 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ammunition, 1,530 anti-personnel, 1,762 anti-tank mines, and 245 unexploded military munitions were neutralized as a result of demining activities. Some 104 kilometers of new roads were built and 223.7 kilometers of roads were repaired in the liberated territories.

The duty of the State Border Service is to execute the assigned tasks, as well as newly-adopted decisions but not to determine the state border, he elaborated.

"It is true that the State Border Service is represented in the border delimitation commission. Whatever the decision is, we are ready to implement it at a high level," the deputy chief added.

According to him, during the past year, demarcation along the Azerbaijan-Russia state border was carried out, and 186 border signs were installed, 142 of which were main and 44 were auxiliary.

He said that examination, treatment, and rehabilitation of the injured military personnel were provided in the SBS Military Hospital and specialized medical institutions in the country, and the seriously wounded military personnel were sent to foreign countries for treatment.