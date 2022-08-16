Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units defuse over 990 mines in liberated Lachin

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have defused some 991 mines in liberated Lachin District, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

An anti-personnel minefield, planted by illegal Armenian armed groups, was discovered in the eastern part of Lachin District, in the north-western direction of the Saribaba height, the ministry underlined.

The area was investigated by the Azerbaijani army's engineer-sapper units, and the detected mines were neutralized by a highly trained sapper team, the ministry added.

On August 15, 991 PMN-E type anti-personnel mines were removed from the mined area, transported, and disposed of in line with safety requirements in a single day.

According to the ministry, all the mines discovered in this direction were produced in Armenia in 2021, following the 44-day war.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani army conducted Operation Revenge in response to the provocations of the illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. As a result, several strategic heights, including Saribaba have been taken under control by the Azerbaijani military units.