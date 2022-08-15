Azerbaijan kicks off necessary procedures for relocation of residents of Lachin city, Zabux, Sus villages

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Structural units of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons were instructed to determine the number of residents of Lachin city, Zabux, and Sus villages, Azernews report.

The remarks were made during the committee’s meeting on the implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions on organizing the return of local residents to Lachin city, Zabux, and Sus villages of Lachin District.

During the meeting, it was noted that thanks to the decisive policy of the president, and the heroism of the valiant Azerbaijani Army, Armenia suffered a crushing defeat and was forced to return Lachin district back to Azerbaijan, including Lachin city, Zabux, and Sus villages, without firing a single shot.

Following the instructions of the president, the preparation of the return of former internally displaced persons to these settlements is one of the important tasks.

The units were also instructed to take the necessary measures to assess the social status and employment opportunities of the residents, inform the population, and speed up work on the solution of technical and organizational issues in connection with the resettlement and other tasks.