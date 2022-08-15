Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 518 new COVID-19 cases, 457 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 805,103 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 792,113 of them have recovered, and 9,773 people have died. Currently, 3,217 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,553 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,095,152 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,409 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 214 citizens, the second dose to 127 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 908 citizens. As many as 160 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,839,106 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,143 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,564 people – the second dose, 3,352,155 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,134 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.