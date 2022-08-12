Azerbaijan confirms 520 more COVID-19 cases, 518 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 520 new COVID-19 cases, 518 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 804,165 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 791,203 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,194 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,446 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,088,294 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,733 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 12.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 303 citizens, the second dose to 152 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,070 citizens. As many as 208 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,836,046 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,674 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,378 people – the second dose, 3,350,213 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,781 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.