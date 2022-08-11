Azerbaijan confirms 488 more COVID-19 cases, 492 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 488 new COVID-19 cases, 492 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 803,645 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 790,685 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,192 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,076 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,084,848 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,766 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 280 citizens, the second dose to 147 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,116 citizens. As many as 223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,834,313 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,371 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,226 people – the second dose, 3,349,143 people – the third dose and the next doses.