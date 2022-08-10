Azerbaijan confirms 534 more COVID-19 cases, 526 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 534 new COVID-19 cases, 526 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 803,157 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 790,193 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,196 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,587 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,080,772 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,829 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 297 citizens, the second dose to 121 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,164 citizens. As many as 247 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,832,547 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,091 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,079 people – the second dose, 3,348,027 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,350 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.