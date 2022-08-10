Electronic security service warns about possible cyber-attacks in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Electronic Security Service under the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry has warned against possible cyber-attacks in the country, Azernews reports.

Given the recent increase in cyber-attacks on Azerbaijan’s Internet resources, the Electronic Security Service has recommended owners of Internet information resources tighten security measures, continually monitor their resources, and temporarily block requests from outside when required.

According to the service, targeted attacks are being carried out on various internet information resources belonging to Azerbaijan as part of the cyber-attack campaign launched against the country in recent days.

The main purpose of the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks is to limit the availability of services provided through information resources, it added.

As a result of the attacks, there were short-term interruptions in the operation of some taxi services and a number of Internet information resources belonging to banks, mass media, and other various service areas.

According to the Electronic Security Service, owners of Internet information resources were warned about prospective cyber-attacks and given proper assistance.

At the moment, authorities are working together to prevent attacks and mitigate their impact.

In the event of a cyber-attack, the service requested internet users to notify the agency using the 1654 hotline, www.cert.az online information resource, and e-mail address [email protected].