Azerbaijan confirms 563 more COVID-19 cases, 520 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 563 new COVID-19 cases, 520 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 802,623 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,667 of them have recovered, and 9,762 people have died. Currently, 3,194 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,076,185 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,688 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 280 citizens, the second dose to 94 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,129 citizens. As many as 185 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,830,718 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,796 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,957 people – the second dose, 3,346,862 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,103 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.