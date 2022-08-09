Police seize over 20 kg of drugs in northern district

By Azernews

Police have seized over 20 kg of drugs in the northern Xacmaz District, Azernews reports.

According to the Guba regional group of the Interior Ministry, during the inspection of Samir Allahguliyev’s house, over 20 kilograms of marijuana, as well as 20 wet hemp (cannabis) plants were discovered by officers of the Xacmaz District Police Department.

A criminal case was initiated in the Xacmaz District Police Department and Allahguliyev was placed under preventive detention by a court decision.