Azerbaijan confirms 469 more COVID-19 cases, 422 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 469 new COVID-19 cases, 422 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 801,939 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,034 of them have recovered, and 9,760 people have died. Currently, 3,145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,603 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,069,761 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 222 citizens, the second dose to 72 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 934 citizens. As many as 196 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,829,027 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,516 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,862 people – the second dose, 3,345,731 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,918 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.