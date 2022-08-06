Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

A total of 1,723 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 268 citizens, the second dose to 127 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,095 citizens. As many as 233 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,825,764 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,980 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,618 people – the second dose, 3,343,684 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,482 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.