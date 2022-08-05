MoD: Moral, psychological state of Azerbaijani servicemen at high level

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The moral and psychological state of the Azerbaijani military personnel is at a high level, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

This surfaces from meetings held under the instruction of the defense minister with the officers and civil servants of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel and military personnel serving in the troops and units stationed in the liberated territories.

During the meetings, the service and living conditions of the military personnel were examined, questions of interest were answered, and necessary recommendations were given to them on the military service.

In addition, psychologists of the department held educational talks about ways of educating personnel in the spirit of loyalty to national-moral values, statehood, and patriotism.

The servicemen mentioned attention and care of the state leadership, as a result of which their moral and psychological state is at a high level. They also expressed confidence that they would achieve the goals set in the new training period.

Separately, the ministry stated that a relatively calm situation is observed in Karabakh and on the state border.

“After Operation Revenge of the Azerbaijani army, relative calm remains on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, including on the state border,” the statement noted.

Further, the ministry noted that the operational situation is under the full control of the Azerbaijani army.