Azerbaijani naval forces participating in int'l drills

The naval forces of the Azerbaijani army are taking part in the military exercises, codenamed "Eurasian partnership mine countermeasure dive", Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises are being held in Romania's Constan?a from 1 through August 5, 2022, within the framework of the partnership program with the USA.

The primary objectives of the annually held exercises are to discuss and exchange experience with partners on mine countermeasure, maritime security operations, and infrastructure protection, as well as to establish professional relationships.

Azerbaijan regularly attends drills to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.