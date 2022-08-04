Azerbaijan Airlines appeals to citizens

By Trend

Recently, suspicious reports of large cash winnings have been spreading on behalf of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Trend reports, referring to the statement of AZAL.

Such messages, in particular, are sent via messenger, social networks or e-mail.

"AZAL urges citizens to be attentive and not to follow up on suspicious links. All official information of AZAL is available on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az), as well as on the company's official social media pages. We also remind that recently, on behalf of AZAL, legal entities and individuals have received various offers of cooperation, employment, etc. Persons engaged in fraud, using the name AZAL, have nothing to do with the airline. AZAL does not bear any responsibility for the promises made on behalf of the airline, coming from unofficial sources. We ask citizens, who have faced such cases, to immediately contact law enforcement agencies," said the company.