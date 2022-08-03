Diaspora Summer Youth Camp kicks off in Shusha

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha has hosted the official opening ceremony of the 3rd Diaspora Summer Youth Camp, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Around 115 young people from 50 countries are taking part in the summer camp implemented within the Year of Shusha announced by a presidential decree.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the opening ceremony. A minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov addressed the opening ceremony.

He stressed the historic significance of holding a summer camp in Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Recalling that a few months ago the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis was also held in Shusha on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, the chairman of the committee called the ceremony one of the most significant events in the history of the Azerbaijani Diaspora and congratulated the participants of the camp on this occasion.

In his speech, Fuad Muradov also touched upon Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War. He noted that the historic victory was achieved thanks to the far-sighted policy of Supreme Commander–in–Chief Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani Army.

"Azerbaijan is a very tolerant country. We have never occupied anyone's land. You should be proud of this and carry out an ideological struggle against the country's enemies. We want you to return from here and express your position to the parliaments, governments of your countries, as well as international organizations. We strive to support young people living abroad so that they can take the appropriate position," said Fuad Muradov.

"We invite young people living abroad, who have achieved success in science, technology, and other fields, to Azerbaijan and organize their meetings with representatives of state structures. Young people should be active in the Diaspora movement. From this point of view, Diaspora Summer Youth Camp is important for ensuring the sustainability of diaspora activities," he concluded.

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Nigar Hajiyeva welcomed the youth camp participants and wished them further success.

Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gaibov noted that Azerbaijan makes powerful investments in youth, noting the country's high rate of youth development.

Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov noted the unity of Azerbaijani youth during the Patriotic War also was achieved thanks to the unity of young people.

Director of the Regional Development Public Union Muhammad Abdullayev said that the the organization of Diaspora Summer Youth Camp has already become a tradition.

Chief of Staff of the Economy Ministry Ministry Ayaz Aliyev noted that youth is the driving force behind the economic development of any country and called on the diaspora youth to actively work for Azerbaijan's economic development.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic part.

Recall that the 3rd Diaspora Summer Youth Camp is jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the State Tourism Agency, and Shusha State Reserve Department.

The project serves the purpose of uniting Azerbaijani youth living in different countries of the world around a single platform.

The program includes acquaintance with the monuments of the city of Shusha destroyed during the Armenian occupation, visits to sacred places, and meetings with members of martyr families and national heroes.

The summer camp also provides for the organization of entertainment programs and intellectual games.

Recall that the 1st Diaspora Summer Youth Camp (2018) was held in Shaki under the motto "100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani Republic" while the second one (2019) was dedicated to the outstanding poet and great thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.