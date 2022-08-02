Azerbaijan confirms 531 more COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 531 new COVID-19 cases, 294 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 799,471 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 787,080 of them have recovered, and 9,752 people have died. Currently, 2,639 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,950 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,051,505 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,195 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 377 citizens, the second dose to 213 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,368 citizens. As many as 237 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,820,206 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,154 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,103 people – the second dose, 3,340,156 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.