UK envoy visits Azerbaijan's liberated lands

UK ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp paid a visit to the country's liberated territories.

The ambassador wrote about this on his Twitter page.

Further, Sharp noted that the UK and Azerbaijan continue making great efforts for peace in the region.

"We're working together to enhance cooperation and reduce risks. The UK has allocated over one million pounds ($1.2 million) for de-mining activities in the region," he tweeted.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.