Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 104 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,940 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,786 of them have recovered, and 9,748 people have died. Currently, 2,406 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,128 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,047,555 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of six people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizens, the second dose to one citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by four citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,818,011 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,777 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,890 people – the second dose, 3,338,788 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,556 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.