Azerbaijani, Iranian warships to participate in Russian Navy Day parade

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Warships of Azerbaijani and Iranian Naval Forces have arrived in Kaspiysk to participate in the parade dedicated to the Russian Navy Day, Azernews reports, citing Russian media.

"Navy ships of Azerbaijan and Iran docked at the port to participate in the naval parade in Kaspiysk. The participation of the warship crews in the parade will serve to strengthen mutual understanding between the Russian military sailors and the sailors of Azerbaijan and Iran," the message says.

About 40 ships, boats, and support vessels of the Caspian fleet, more than 20 units of military and special equipment, and about 500 military personnel will be involved in the celebrations.

A festive parade of ships of the Caspian flotilla and a military-sports festival took place for residents and guests of Kaspiysk on July 31.