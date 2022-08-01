Italian expert in health policy and economic improvement conducts training in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Necessary steps are being taken by Azerbaijan's Health Ministry to fulfill President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated May 13, one of the main goals of which is to ensure the financial sustainability of the healthcare system and the access of citizens to quality medical services, Azernews reports.

In this regard, the working group of the center for health transformation regularly examines methods of work based on international best practices.

Thus, at the invitation of the Health Ministry, a renowned expert in health policy and economic improvement, Newcastle and Bologna Universities Professor Francesco Paolucci visited Azerbaijan. As part of his visit, three days of training were organized for medical workers.

Professor Francesco Paolucci shared with the participants the international experience of healthcare transformation, the important principles of economic specificity of healthcare financing, and the optimal application of different types of insurance in this area. It is worth noting that Professor Paolucci has spent over 20 years analyzing the effective financing of global health systems necessary to ensure the affordability of healthcare services and has made important advances in this area.

The event was attended by officials from the Ministries of Health, Labour and Social Security, Finance, and the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Control of the Consumer Market, the ASAD service, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units, as well as experts from the private insurance sector.