Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: July 25-31

Azernews has launched a new project designed for a weekly round-up of its own coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Azernews' exclusive interview with Irish historian Dr Patrick Walsh

The first topic to be focused upon is Ilham Aliyev’s statesmanship in the face of the Ukrainian crisis and, in particular, his maneuverability, given the pressure mounted on him by both Russia, which officially understood Baku’s cold and measured aloofness, yet privately remained disgruntled, and the EU, which evidently expected more overtly pro-Ukrainian statements from the Azerbaijani leadership.

US names new deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan

Hugo Guevara has been appointed as deputy chief of the US mission to Azerbaijan and is currently serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Baku, the US embassy said. In a video message, Guevara stated that he will be serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan until a new ambassador is named.

Foreign minister credits Azerbaijan's chairmanship of NAM during pandemic

Azerbaijan has worthily chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said. He made the remarks at the final meeting of the NAM Youth Summit. According to him, Azerbaijan remains true to the principles of the Bandung Conference as well.

Envoy upbeat on expanding ties with Azerbaijan

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expressed deep satisfaction with the dialogue actively developing between Baku and Brussels. The remarks were made on the sidelines of an event for the intellectual ‘How well do you know Europe?’ contest, dedicated to the European Year of Youth organized by the EU.

Iran set to boost bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

Iran is on track to facilitate relations with Azerbaijan, which can be seen in the development of different spheres between the two countries. In this regard, Iran’s determination to expand relations with Azerbaijan in all areas was pointed out at a meeting Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi had with his Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on July 24.

Azerbaijan faces high number of selective abortions as Roe v Wade law overturned

Now, Azerbaijan, where abortion is a legal healthcare procedure, faces a whole other issue of gender-selective abortion. Son preference is a huge problem in many parts of Asia, as well as in the countries of South Caucasus and South-Eastern Europe.

BUSINESS

EU expects increase in Azerbaijani gas supplies

The European Union expects an increase in Azerbaijani gas supplies this year, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said. She made the remarks at a press conference of the Extraordinary Energy Council.

Azerbaijan, Israel ink investment accord

Azerbaijan and Israel have signed an investment agreement. The document was signed between Azerbaijan's Investment Company and Israel's leading global capital crowdfunding platform OurCrowd company. In accordance with the document, the Azerbaijani Investment Company will invest in the startups of OurCrowd.

Cairo keen on expanding relations with Azerbaijan

Egypt is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry Assistant for European Affairs Ihab Nasr said. He made the remarks during his meeting with Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev. The meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Azerbaijan, Georgia start joint radio monitoring to regulate TV, radio broadcasting along borders

The joint radio monitoring between Azerbaijan and Georgia has kicked off activities to regulate TV and radio broadcasting along border areas. In accordance with the agreement reached between the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry and the Georgian National Communications Commission, a joint radio monitoring was carried out along the border with the participation of specialists from both sides in order to regulate TV and radio broadcasting, for efficient use of radio frequency resources and prevention of mutual interferences along the border.

Baku, Gdansk ports ink letter of intent on cooperation

Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Polish Port of Gdansk have signed a letter of intent on cooperation. The document was signed during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov with a delegation led by Poland's Infrastructure Deputy Minister Marek Grobarczyk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

CULTURE

Culture Ministry, CNN to expand partnership

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is endeavoring to strengthen its partnership with CNN. The head of the Culture Ministry's Media and Communication Department, Maryam Gafarzada, and chief adviser Elnara Karimova have recently visited CNN's office in London.

Reza Deghati shows human fates through photography

For over the past 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati has captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. Along with his powerful and weighty pictures, the world-famous photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities. In 2022, the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati turns 70. The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted a solemn evening "Witness of the past and future of mankind" to mark the photographer's birthday.

National Highland Festival

The Second National Highland Festival is coming soon to delight its visitors with Azerbaijan's rich heritage. The festival preparations are in full swing. The long-awaited event will take place in Goygol on July 29-31.

National pianist performs with Grammy winner

World-famous pianist Honorary Artist Isfar Sarabski has delighted music lovers at Jazz a Sete jazz festival in France. Since 1985, the festival invites acclaimed jazz musicians to perform on the majestic stage of Theatre de la Mer. At the festival, Isfar Sarabski shared the same stage with Bahruz Zeynal (tar), Maurizio Congiu (double bass), and Ferenc Nemeth (drummer).

SPORTS

Ruzanna Mammadova crowned world champion in Italy

Azerbaijani female wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova has been crowned the title of world champion at the U-17 World Championship in Rome, Italy. In the final, Ruzanna Mammadova (49 kg) defeated Mihoko Takeuchi (Japan) and won the medal with a score of 5:3.

Brave climber who conquers mountain peaks

Astonishing mountain scenery and a sense of adventure leave no one indifferent, especially Israfil Ashurli. The Azerbaijani mountain climber has recently conquered the mountain peak of Broad Peak, located at an altitude of 8,051 meters above sea level.

Football teams advance to next qualifying round

Neftchi PFC has advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League after beating Cypriot Aris 3:0. Qarabag FC also drew 2:2 against Zurich, making their way to the Champions League third qualifying round.

WORLD

Paris's iconic sight to reopen in 2024

Notre Dame Cathedral is expected to reopen in 2024 after restoration work. French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said that the government was confident of opening Paris' iconic sight by 2024 when a large part of the restoration work would be completed.

BoJo's last PMQs and Churchillian instruction

Boris Johnson’s last PMQs was magisterial. The session was a fine melange of stubborn defiance, a humble admission that certain topics could have been dealt with better, an acknowledgment of indubitably grand achievements accomplished, instructions to his successor, and a finely articulated subtle farewell, with a hint of a suggestion that nothing in this mortal life is out of the question - impossibility is a mere suggestion, not a certainty.

