National musician awarded with France's highest decoration

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's acclaimed musician Adila Aliyeva has been awarded in France, Azernews reports.

By the decree of French President Emmanuel Macron dated July 13, 2022, Honored Artist Adila Aliyeva was awarded the Legion of Honor, known as the highest decoration in France.

The decree, signed on the eve of France's national holidays, says that the pianist, founder of the classical music festival, was awarded for her services in the music field.

He has been living in Annamese, France, for more than 20 years. She has successfully toured over 50 countries including England, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, etc.

The pianist mainly performs works of such prominent national composers as Gara Garayev, Jovdat Hajiyev, Tofig Guliyev, Arif Malikov, and others.

Adila Aliyeva was the leader of "Russian Stars", which brought together professors and soloists from the Moscow Conservatory.

Adila also lived in Switzerland for a while. At that time, she took part in the recording of the works of Swiss composers such as Frank Martin.

Since 2001, she has been working as the director of the French International Academy of Music, where he also teaches piano.

Starting from 1996, an international piano contest named after the musician has been held every two years in France.

Around 255 musicians traditionally take part in the music contest.