Narcotics, arms seized on state border with Georgia

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Officers of the Azerbaijani State Border Service seized drugs and arms on the border with Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the service.

The border guard detachment detained two strangers attempting to breach the state border with Georgia on the frontier post of the Gazakh Separate Border Division near the village of Ikinci Shikhli of Gazakh District on July 26.

"The detainees were residents of Azerbaijan's Shaki District, Kamal Nasibov, 1987, and Elnur Aliyev, 1991. The investigation established that they had arrived at the mentioned territory by a car driven by Nasibov," the service reported.

Seven grams of a substance similar to marijuana, two pistols, a hunting rifle, five cartridges, a pocket knife, a dagger, 3,300 manats ($1,940), and $200 were found and seized from the vehicle.