Man jailed for spreading fake report about Azerbaijani army

A man has been arrested and several others were warned for spreading false information about the army on social media, the press service of the Prosecutor-General's Office reports.

"Some social media users have been spreading fake reports to undermine the image of the Azerbaijani army and the measures were taken to confront this," the statement reads.

In this regard, the head of the jamaz.info website, Fikrat Ibishbayli; the head of the miq.az website, Agil Alishov; Shirvan, Lankaran, and Khachmaz residents Elchin Ismail, Ali Jabbarli, and Nurana Fataliyeva respectively have been warned about the inadmissibility of similar situations in the future in accordance with Article 22 of the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office".

Furthermore, according to the office, a criminal case has been initiated against Tofig Shahmuradov due to posting inappropriate information on his Facebook page under Article 388-1.1.1 (placement in the information resources or information-telecommunications network of information the dissemination of which is prohibited) of the Administrative Offenses Code, and in accordance with Article 24 of the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office", which was sent to Baku's Nizami District Court for consideration.

By a court decision, Shahmuradov was sentenced to administrative arrest for one month.

While addressing media outlets and social media users, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office stated that the spread of unverified information is unacceptable and entails liability under the law.