Moscow's tourism potential showcased in Baku

The Moscow City Tourism Committee has organized an event to promote Moscow as a leading tourism and business destination in Azerbaijan.

The presentation took place on July 21, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baku.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the Moscow City Tourism Committee organized numerous events in other countries to showcase Moscow's tourism potential, new opportunities and offers.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee ensured the participation of over 10 local companies, hotels and entertainment services.

Over 40 leading figures from Azerbaijan's tourism industry participated in the event.

Moreover, excellent opportunities were created to hold one-on-one meetings with Moscow's representatives as well as to establish long-term cooperation in the future.

According to the event participants, the city of Moscow is also suitable for a family trip, a holiday with children, or a romantic trip.

Every year, the city of Moscow organizes hundreds of cultural events, which makes the Russian capital an attractive place to spend the New Year holidays and holidays in May.

Moscow is not only a popular vacation destination but also a leader in many tourist ratings. Last year, the Russian capital won two categories (World's Leading Weekend Break Destination and World's Leading Heritage City Destination) at the World Travel Awards 2021 and was ranked 4th in the World's 100 Best Cities list.

In addition to promotional events, the Moscow City Tourism Committee constantly prepares innovative travel packages and implements PR events in order to attract tourists from the region and educate tourism professionals.

In 2021, the Moscow City Tourism Committee organized 2,800 virtual events. Around 500 participants from Moscow and 2,500 foreign representatives of the tourism industry took part in the events.

The promotional event format was first tested in 2020.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee has hosted three digital promotional events and 2,600 business meetings were held in the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia during these events. Offline promotion events are expected to be organized in other CIS countries such as Belarus and Kazakhstan in the near future.