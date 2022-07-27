Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 cases, 271 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 399 new COVID-19 cases, 271 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 797,281 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,437 of them have recovered, and 9,741 people have died. Currently, 2,103 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,543 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,033,280 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,289 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 464 citizens, the second dose to 104 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,440 citizens. Some 281 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,810,252 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,467 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,346 people – the second dose, 3,333,814 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,625 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.