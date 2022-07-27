Russian UTair to launch Samara-Baku flights

By Trend

The Russian UTair airline will start flights from Samara to Baku on July 28, Trend reports via the press service of the airline.

"Flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays. The aircraft will depart from Samara at 13:05 (GMT+4), and from Baku - at 16:05. The flights will last for two hours and 20 minutes," the press service said.

According to UTair - Passenger Airlines President Oleg Semenov, the airline plans to open new destinations at the request of residents of the Samara region.

"We provide air communication between Samara and major Russian cities: Yekaterinburg, Moscow, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa, and tomorrow we’ll launch the international flight [to Baku], which we are sure will be in demand," Semenov said.