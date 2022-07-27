Azerbaijan opens medical center in liberated Aghali village

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Acting Chairman Vugar Gurbanov has said that the family health center (medical center) is ready for operation in Zangilan’s Aghali village, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation between TABIB and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons.

Gurbanov stated that the center meets modern standards, adding that the sides will continue to cooperate in the direction of ensuring the availability of medical services for citizens returning to their native lands. He noted that the general medical examination of the resettled persons is carried out on a voluntary basis.

“The medical staff of the center transferred to Aghali on July 26. Currently, medical services are provided to villagers by an ambulance and emergency medical team,” he said.

TABIB organizes a general medical examination of persons resettled to the liberated territories as well as vaccination of children against various infectious diseases in accordance with the approved Immunization Schedule within the framework of the memorandum.

On July 25, the first stage of resettling residents of Zangilan’s Aghali village, built on the basis of a smart village concept, has been completed. In total, 41 families were resettled in Aghali village. The resettlement of the population in Aghali village is the first step in the Great Return process. In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of the Zangilan region, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed their desire to return to their native lands.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.